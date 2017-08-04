Calling all knitters and crocheters, one last project before nv shuts down

I saw this article and had to pass it around... I know there are knitters and crocheters out there...

This can be one last project that we can make an important contribution...

This article concerns Oklahoma, but I don't see that we have to limit it to just that state, or country for that matter..

Anyone who has ever dealt with crying babies knows sometimes they just cry... This is upsetting and things like shaken baby snyrome more often occur during "The Period of Purple Crying"...l

Lets support our local hospitals, let's show parents they are not alone, let's try and comfort a crying baby...

http://purplecrying.info/what-is-the-period-of-purple-crying

.php.http://www.statesman.com/news/national/knitters-needed-create-purple-caps-for-babies-find-out-how-you-can-help/otFT1KHuKn98QoyFJKvrZM/

Here is a link to the patterns. It does have health department requirements which are probably good to review anyway...your state may be different...

https://www.ok.gov/health/Community_&_Family_Health/Improving_Infant_Outcomes/Injury_Prevention_for_Babies/Click_Campaign/

Please, if you craft, or know crafters, please pass this around...lets start a purple wave....

Thanks